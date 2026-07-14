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Sheriff warns of scams in Nancy Guthrie case; man accused of murder at AZ homeless camp l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published July 14, 2026 10:00 AM MST
Published July 14, 2026 10:00 AM MST
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The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

From an Arizona sheriff's department issuing a new warning to the public in the Nancy Guthrie case to a man accused of murder at a southern Arizona homeless camp, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 14.

1. Latest on Nancy Guthrie case

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Nancy Guthrie: Arizona sheriff issues new warning in case
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Nancy Guthrie: Arizona sheriff issues new warning in case

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on the evening of Jan 31 when she was dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home. She was reported missing the following day by family members after she failed to show up at church.

2. Glendale murder suspect has criminal history

Mugshot of suspect Domonic Rodolico

Domonic Rodolico, 24, is accused of killing a 21-year-old Glendale woman who was found dead after being reported missing. Rodolico was found guilty of criminal impersonation just months before the murder arrest, court documents revealed. Read more.

3. AZ man accused of homeless camp murder

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Man accused of murder at homeless camp in Arizona
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Man accused of murder at homeless camp in Arizona

A 52-year-old was arrested after a man was found dead near a homeless camp in southern Arizona over the weekend, according to officials.

4. "They took the land from the people quite honestly"

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Trump signs order shrinking 2 Utah national monuments by 90%
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Trump signs order shrinking 2 Utah national monuments by 90%

President Donald Trump signed an order Monday drastically reducing the size of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and Bears Ears National Monument. Combined, the lands will shrink by more than 90%, from more than three million acres to just over 300,000 acres, according to White House statistics.

5. What is aortic dissection?

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Notable figures who died from the same heart condition linked to Lindsey Graham's death
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Notable figures who died from the same heart condition linked to Lindsey Graham's death

Sen. Lindsey Graham's sudden death has thrown new attention on a rare but often deadly cardiovascular emergency known as aortic dissection.

A look at today's weather

Monsoon brings flood risk to parts of Arizona
Monsoon brings flood risk to parts of Arizona

Monsoon brings flood risk to parts of Arizona

Monsoonal moisture is expected to increase storm chances mid-week while pushing local temperatures down.

Click here for full forecast

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