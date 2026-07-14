Sheriff warns of scams in Nancy Guthrie case; man accused of murder at AZ homeless camp l Morning News Brief

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From an Arizona sheriff's department issuing a new warning to the public in the Nancy Guthrie case to a man accused of murder at a southern Arizona homeless camp, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 14.

1. Latest on Nancy Guthrie case

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2. Glendale murder suspect has criminal history

Mugshot of suspect Domonic Rodolico

Domonic Rodolico, 24, is accused of killing a 21-year-old Glendale woman who was found dead after being reported missing. Rodolico was found guilty of criminal impersonation just months before the murder arrest, court documents revealed. Read more.

3. AZ man accused of homeless camp murder

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4. "They took the land from the people quite honestly"

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5. What is aortic dissection?

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