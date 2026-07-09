2026 Arizona election guide: Here's when the primary will take place

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The Brief Arizona will hold statewide primaries on July 21, 2026. Primaries are now in July due to a new state law. Check out more information on how to vote in this year's primary.



2026 is an election year, and various federal and state offices in Arizona will be up for election, come November.

Before the general election, however, voters will also take part in various primaries. Here's what to know.

When is the primary taking place?

The 2026 primary election in Arizona will be held on July 21, according to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office.

Why is it being held on July 21?

According to Maricopa County Elections, the primary is on July 21 this year because of a new state law that moves the state's primary permanently to the second to last Tuesday in July.

"Previously, the date of the primary was the first Tuesday in August," Maricopa County officials wrote.

While election day is on July 21 for the primaries, early voting began on June 24.

Who's running in the primary?

You can check out the candidates for Congress and other statewide offices by clicking on the article links below:

When is the deadline to register to vote in the primary?

Per the Secretary of State's website, the last day to register to vote in the primary was June 22. It is no longer possible to register to vote in the July primary.

While it is no longer possible to register to vote in the July primary, those eligible can still register to vote in the November general election. Per the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, the last day to register to vote in the November election is Oct. 5.

Dig deeper:

The Secretary of State's website also states that those who are protected by the Arizona Address Confidentiality Program (ACP) can register to vote as an ACP Protected Voter, allowing them to "participate in national, state, and local elections without endangering the confidentiality of their real address."

"Participants are strongly encouraged not to register to vote through any process other than through the ACP," read a portion of the website.

Can I request a mail-in ballot for this primary?

According to a social media post by Maricopa County Elections, July 10, 2026 is the last day to request a mail-in ballot (called "ballot by mail" by election officials) for the primary.

It should be noted that on June 24, early ballots were mailed to those who have requested them.

I normally live in Arizona, but I'm currently out-of-state. What should I do?

Election officials in Maricopa County say while official election materials, like ballots, cannot be forwarded by the Post Office due to state law, people can ask the Recorder's Office to have their ballot mailed to a temporary mailing address.

Where can I drop off my ballot for counting?

Per the website Arizona.vote, which is run by the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, voters can mail their voted ballots by 5:00 p.m., seven days before the election date. They can also drop them off at the following locations:

Designated ballot drop boxes

Any early voting location in their county

The county recorder or elections office

Any voting location on Election Day in their county

"Voted ballots must be received no later than 7:00 p.m. on Election Day," read a portion of the website.

What about voting in person?

All voting locations are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

"You can vote as long as you are in line by 7:00 p.m." read a portion of the website.

Where can I get more voting information that is relevant to my area?

You can get more information on Arizona.vote.