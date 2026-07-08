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Deadly Flagstaff shooting stemmed from fight: PD

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 8, 2026 1:31 PM MST
Published July 8, 2026 1:31 PM MST

The Brief

    • A shooting on July 8 in Flagstaff left a man dead, and another man injured.
    • Police believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between the men.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call police or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A shooting on Wednesday in northern Arizona left a man dead, and another man hurt.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. on July 8 in Flagstaff near Marketplace Drive and Mall Way.

Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man dead and another man with serious injuries. The injured man was taken to a hospital.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between the two men. 

There is no threat to the community and investigators believe there are no outstanding suspects.

What we don't know:

No identities were released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call police at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Map of where the shooting happened:

The Source: The Flagstaff Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyFlagstaffNews