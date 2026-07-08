Deadly Flagstaff shooting stemmed from fight: PD
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A shooting on Wednesday in northern Arizona left a man dead, and another man hurt.
What we know:
The shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. on July 8 in Flagstaff near Marketplace Drive and Mall Way.
Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man dead and another man with serious injuries. The injured man was taken to a hospital.
Dig deeper:
Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between the two men.
There is no threat to the community and investigators believe there are no outstanding suspects.
What we don't know:
No identities were released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information should call police at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.
Map of where the shooting happened:
The Source: The Flagstaff Police Department