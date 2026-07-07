Arizona man leaves confession note on neighbor's door before apparent murder-suicide, PCSD says

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The Brief An Arizona woman reported that her neighbor left a note on her door stating he killed his wife and planned to take his own life. Pima County deputies responded to the residence on July 7 and discovered a man and a woman deceased in separate areas of the home. The identities of the deceased individuals and the motive behind the apparent murder-suicide remain under investigation.



If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

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An Arizona woman said her neighbor left a note on her door saying he had killed his wife and was planning to take his own life, a sheriff's department said.

What we know:

The June 7 incident happened in Pima County at around 10:45 a.m. near Ina and Thornydale roads.

"Upon arrival, deputies obtained information from the reporting party that her male neighbor left a note on her door indicating he had killed his wife and was planning on committing suicide. Deputies responded to the male neighbor’s residence," the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

No one was answering the door, so deputies made their way inside and found the man and woman dead.

The woman reportedly had a gunshot wound and the man had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The two were in separate areas of the home when they were found.

"PCSD Homicide Unit detectives responded, and preliminary investigative findings indicate the incident appears to be a murder-suicide," PCSD said. "Next of kin notifications are pending and the investigation remains ongoing."

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this case. There's no word about a motive.

Help is Available:

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

Map of the area where the shooting happened