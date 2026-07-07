Investigation underway after a body was found in a Phoenix yard

The Brief A man was found dead in a Phoenix yard on Monday morning, prompting an active police investigation. Officers responded to the area of Southern Avenue and 7th Street around 9:45 a.m. after a resident discovered the body. The man's identity, age, and cause of death remain unknown as authorities continue to investigate.



A man was found dead on Monday morning and an investigation into what happened is underway, the department said.

Investigators were called to the area of Southern Avenue and 7th Street around 9:45 a.m. on July 6 for reports of a dead person.

"A resident of the home called to report finding a dead body in the yard," Phoenix Police spokesperson Phoebe Crump said. "Responding officers located the body and secured the scene."

What's next:

The body was transferred to the medical examiner's office, and it'll determine the man's cause of death.

What we don't know:

The man's name and age weren't released.

Police did not say if the man had any injuries to his body.

Map of the area where the incident happened