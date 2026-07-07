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Arizona extreme heat drives Maricopa County animal shelter over capacity

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Pets and Animals
Published July 7, 2026 5:45 PM MST
Published July 7, 2026 5:45 PM MST
article

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for some dogs after extreme heat and the Fourth of July weekend brought in hundreds of lost pets.

The Brief

    • Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is over capacity by more than 100 dogs amid extreme heat.
    • An extra 117 dogs were turned in following the Fourth of July weekend as summer adoptions slow down.
    • The shelter is waiving adoption fees for dogs that are 25 pounds or more and at least six months old.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The extreme heat is affecting everyone, right down to furry friends.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says they are more than 100 dogs over capacity, and the high temperatures are a big reason why.

What they're saying:

"It's definitely all hands on deck," said Kim Powell, communications supervisor for Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says as the heat rises, so does the number of dogs brought to its shelter.

"One theory is that when people are seeing lost dogs running around in the heat, they're more likely to stop and try to help them because, of course, they're worried about their paws, worried about dehydration, heat stroke," Powell said.

As it happens, adoptions are slowing this summer.

"Right now, we're seeing more dogs come in and less dogs going out," Powell said.

Dig deeper:

Further feeding the problem, an extra 117 dogs were turned in after the Fourth of July weekend.

"We have about 760 dogs in our care. That's way over our capacity by more than 100," Powell said.

And during these triple-digit temperatures, the shelter has to limit outside time to keep the dogs safe.

"It's an adjustment to our routine here because we want to make sure that we're getting all dog walks and playgroups and stuff like that done early in the morning before the heat really takes into effect for the day," Powell said.

There is a way people can help.

"We're definitely needing some dogs to be adopted or even just go into a foster home," Powell said.

(Related) Fireworks spark 60% increase in lost pets nationwide
(Related) Fireworks spark 60% increase in lost pets nationwide

(Related) Fireworks spark 60% increase in lost pets nationwide

The fireworks have ended, but for some families that means the hunt might be on for a lost pet spooked by the loud booms. Maricopa County Animal Care & Control reminds us to check shelters if your pet goes missing.

What you can do:

That is why Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is offering reduced adoption fees, with dogs 25 pounds or more who are six months or older having their fees waived altogether.

"If anyone's watching, and they're thinking, ‘Oh, I was thinking about adopting,’ this is the perfect sign," Powell said.

Those who find a lost dog are encouraged to take it to a vet or pet supply store to be scanned for a microchip and post it to social media.

Dogs can be brought to the shelter, but because the facility is so full, staff ask that the community only do so as a last resort.

Maricopa County Animal Care & Control

The Source

  • Information in this report was gathered from Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Kim Powell, communications supervisor for Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.

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