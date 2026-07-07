2 hurt in Mesa double shooting, person detained

The Brief Two people were shot on July 7 in Mesa near Warner Road and Eastmark Parkway. The victims suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say one person was detained in connection with the shooting.



One person has been detained after two people were hurt early Tuesday morning in a double shooting in a Mesa neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 4:30 a.m. on July 7 near Warner Road and Eastmark Parkway.

Mesa police say officers found two people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say one person was detained in connection with the shooting.

There is no threat to the community.

Two people were shot on July 7 in Mesa near Warner Road and Eastmark Parkway. One person was detained in connection with the shooting. (KSAZ-TV)

What we don't know:

No identities were released, and it's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Map of area where the shooting happened: