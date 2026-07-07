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2 hurt in Mesa double shooting, person detained

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated July 7, 2026 7:25 AM MST Published July 7, 2026 6:07 AM MST
Double shooting investigation in Mesa neighborhood
Double shooting investigation in Mesa neighborhood

Double shooting investigation in Mesa neighborhood

Two people suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot on July 7 in Mesa. Police say a person was detained in connection with the shooting.

The Brief

    • Two people were shot on July 7 in Mesa near Warner Road and Eastmark Parkway.
    • The victims suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
    • Police say one person was detained in connection with the shooting.

MESA, Ariz. - One person has been detained after two people were hurt early Tuesday morning in a double shooting in a Mesa neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 4:30 a.m. on July 7 near Warner Road and Eastmark Parkway.

Mesa police say officers found two people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say one person was detained in connection with the shooting.

There is no threat to the community.

Two people were shot on July 7 in Mesa near Warner Road and Eastmark Parkway. One person was detained in connection with the shooting. (KSAZ-TV)

What we don't know:

No identities were released, and it's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Map of area where the shooting happened:

The Source: The Mesa Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyMesaNews