Arizona attorney Michael DiBenedetto arrested after alleged window-peeping incidents

The Brief An East Valley attorney is accused of four felony charges after police say he was caught recording women naked in their own homes. Authorities arrested 51-year-old Michael DiBenedetto following window-peeping incidents in Tempe and a previous conviction in Illinois. A judge set the bond for the Mesa attorney at 25,000 dollars during his court appearance.



An East Valley attorney is accused of several felony charges after police say he was caught recording women naked in their own homes.

What we know:

Police arrested 51-year-old Mesa attorney Michael DiBenedetto after an alleged string of window-peeping incidents in Tempe.

Court documents claim on June 18, a woman caught him on security cameras placing an iPhone to her shower window. Ten days later, police tracking his car reportedly caught him naked in a second victim's backyard, peering in and touching himself.

Mesa attorney Michael DiBenedetto is accused of voyeurism after two incidents in Tempe, investigators say. (Photo courtesy of Maricopa County court proceedings)

Prosecutors say he has a history of similar behavior. In 2009, he was convicted in Illinois for unlawful window peeping. But in court, DiBenedetto defended his past, claiming it was a misunderstanding.

"Regarding the 2009 incident, um, you know, I was working for a client who ... I am an attorney. I was doing divorce law at the time. I had a client that could not afford a private investigator and, essentially, I was doing that for them to save them some money. So yes, I did observe their spouse ... but it wasn't necessarily speaking to these current allegations," DiBenedetto said.

DiBenedetto is accused of four felony charges, including voyeurism and burglary.

What's next:

His bond was set at 25,000 dollars.