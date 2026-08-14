Arizona weather forecast: Dwindling rain chances make way for triple-digit heat in Phoenix

The Brief A flood watch remains in effect until around 8:00 p.m. on Friday for the northwest corner of Arizona as strong storms and active lightning move across Mohave County toward Interstate 40 and Tuba City. Morning temperatures across the state ranged from 57 degrees in Flagstaff to 90 degrees in Havasu, with Phoenix sitting in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies and light winds. High temperatures today will stay about 4 degrees below seasonal averages before an excessive heat watch takes effect Monday through Wednesday, bringing highs up to 112 degrees early next week.



Friday morning temperatures across Arizona showed a cool start in the High Country, with Flagstaff recording 57 degrees and the Grand Canyon sitting in the upper 50s. In Phoenix, conditions are slightly warmer with temperatures in the low 80s and light wind speeds. Temperatures today are expected to run about 4 degrees below seasonal averages, under partly cloudy skies.

Across the region, morning temperatures sit mostly in the upper 70s and low 80s. Scottsdale and Mesa are both at 82 degrees, while AJ is at 83 degrees. Gateway Airport and Queen Creek both report temperatures of 81 degrees. Elsewhere in the state, Kingman is in the mid 70s, Bullhead City is in the upper 80s, and Havasu is at 90 degrees.

Radar and satellite imagery show active weather in the northwest corner of the state, where strong storms continue to develop. In Mohave County, rain showers are picking up and moving toward Interstate 40. Stronger storm cells that formed between Williams and Flagstaff earlier in the morning have pushed to the north and west. Very strong storms accompanied by frequent lightning are active across the area, stretching east toward Tuba City.

Due to ongoing and expected rainfall, a flood watch is in effect until approximately 8:00 p.m. Friday evening for affected areas in the northwest portion of the state. Rain chances remain slim across the rest of Arizona today.

As the weekend approaches, rain chances will dwindle while temperatures begin to ramp up, increasing slightly by Sunday. Excessive heat returns to the forecast by Monday. A heat watch is in effect from Monday through Wednesday for areas designated on heat warning maps, where daytime highs are expected to reach between 1 to 8 degrees above normal, with some locations reaching as high as 112 degrees early next week.

For Friday, forecasted high temperatures include 101 degrees in Phoenix, 103 degrees in Gila Bend, and double-digit highs in Casa Grande. Rim Country will see highs in the upper 70s, while Sedona and Prescott reach the low 80s. Bullhead City will climb into triple digits, with Havasu reaching near 99 degrees.

Big picture view:

The 10-day forecast indicates manageable weekend conditions before the excessive heat builds early next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.