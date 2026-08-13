Kidnapping suspect arrested following chase and search: CCSO

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The Brief A person has been arrested in connection with a kidnapping incident. According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, the suspect got into a pursuit with law enforcement, and was found after they fled into a wooded area near I-17. The female kidnapping victim was ultimately found safe.



Sheriffs in Northern Arizona say they have arrested a person in connection with a kidnapping that also involved a pursuit and a search.

What we know:

In a statement, officials with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office say at around 12:36 a.m. on Aug. 13, they respond to a request for assistance from DPS and the Camp Verde Marshal's Office about a pursuit involving a kidnapping suspect.

Investigators say the suspect was headed north on I-17 from the Camp Verde area, with a female in the car.

"The pursuit ended near the Kelly Canyon exit of I-17 at approximately mile marker 331, after AZ DPS successfully deployed a Stop Stick tire-deflation device," officials with CCSO wrote. "The suspect, who was reportedly armed with a handgun, exited the vehicle and fled on foot into the wooded area east of the interstate."

Dig deeper:

Investigators say deputies, DPS troopers, and officers from a number of law enforcement agencies did a search of the area, with help from a DPS helicopter.

"During the search, IPAWS and emergency text alerts were issued to residents in portions of Mountainaire, Kachina Village, and Forest Highlands as a precaution,' read a portion of the statement. IPAWS stands for Integrated Public Alert & Warning System, and according to FEMA, the system allows for Wireless Emergency Alerts to be sent to mobile phones.

CCSO said the suspect was taken into custody at around 7:00 a.m., and subsequently released to the Camp Verde Marshal's Office. As for the victim, she was found safe.

What we don't know:

CCSO did not identify the suspect in their statement.

What's next:

The Camp Verde Marshal's Office is investigating.