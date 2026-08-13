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At least 1 dead following Loop 202 multi-car crash

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Traffic
Updated August 13, 2026 5:10 PM MST Published August 13, 2026 5:07 PM MST
article

The Brief

    • DPS officials say at least one person has died following a multi-car crash along a portion of Loop 202.
    • The crash reportedly happened near Loop 202 and Power Road.

PHOENIX - DPS officials say at least one person has died following a multi-car crash along a portion of Loop 202 in the East Valley.

What we know:

Per reports, the crash happened in the area of Loop 202 and Power Road. DPS officials said the crash involved four vehicles, and has blocked all lanes on the freeway. They also say that fire crews have responded to the scene.

What we don't know:

DPS released few other details surrounding the crash.

Area where the crash happened

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

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