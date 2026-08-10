Man who admitted to killing New River pastor to be sentenced

The Brief Adam Sheafe faces sentencing on Aug. 14 after pleading guilty to all charges in the murder of pastor Bill Schonemann. Investigators described Schoneman's death inside his New River home as a crucifixion-like scene. Sheafe confessed to the killing and admitted he planned to target over a dozen pastors across the country before his arrest.



A man who admitted to killing a New River pastor will learn his fate in court this week.

What we know:

Adam Sheafe pleaded guilty to the April 2025 murder of pastor Bill Schonemann. The 76-year-old was found dead inside his home in what investigators described as a crucifixion-like scene.

Sheafe confessed to the killing and admitted he planned to target 14 pastors across the country. He had originally asked the court to skip trial and be executed.

Sheafe reversed course earlier this year when his father and stepmother died in a plane crash in Marana. In June, he agreed to a deal, pleading guilty to all charges in exchange for a life sentence.

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What's next:

Sentencing is scheduled for Friday.

Adam Sheafe and William Schonemann