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Man who admitted to killing New River pastor to be sentenced

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated August 10, 2026 12:26 PM MST Published August 10, 2026 11:35 AM MST
New River pastor murder sentencing
New River pastor murder sentencing

New River pastor murder sentencing

Adam Sheafe faces sentencing on Aug. 14 after pleading guilty to the murder of New River pastor Bill Schonemann.

The Brief

    • Adam Sheafe faces sentencing on Aug. 14 after pleading guilty to all charges in the murder of pastor Bill Schonemann.
    • Investigators described Schoneman's death inside his New River home as a crucifixion-like scene.
    • Sheafe confessed to the killing and admitted he planned to target over a dozen pastors across the country before his arrest.

PHOENIX - A man who admitted to killing a New River pastor will learn his fate in court this week.

What we know:

Adam Sheafe pleaded guilty to the April 2025 murder of pastor Bill Schonemann. The 76-year-old was found dead inside his home in what investigators described as a crucifixion-like scene.

Sheafe confessed to the killing and admitted he planned to target 14 pastors across the country. He had originally asked the court to skip trial and be executed.

Sheafe reversed course earlier this year when his father and stepmother died in a plane crash in Marana. In June, he agreed to a deal, pleading guilty to all charges in exchange for a life sentence.

Related

Judge accepts plea deal for man who killed New River pastor
article

Judge accepts plea deal for man who killed New River pastor

The victim, identified as 76-year-old Pastor Bill Schonemann, was found dead inside his home in late April 2025. Investigators say Schonemann was found in a crucifixion-like position.

What's next:

Sentencing is scheduled for Friday.

Adam Sheafe and William Schonemann

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from court proceedings and previous FOX 10 reporting.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews