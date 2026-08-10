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Larry Fitzgerald entering Cardinals' Ring of Honor, will have his number retired

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Arizona Cardinals
Updated August 10, 2026 11:12 AM MST Published August 10, 2026 9:21 AM MST
Larry Fitzgerald on the Cardinals | FOX 10 Sports Exchange
Larry Fitzgerald on the Cardinals | FOX 10 Sports Exchange

Larry Fitzgerald on the Cardinals | FOX 10 Sports Exchange

In a FOX 10 Sports exclusive, sports anchor Richard Saenz speaks with Larry Fitzgerald and his son, Devin Fitzgerald. The interview focuses on the Arizona Cardinals and Larry's induction into the NFL Hall of Fame.

The Brief

    • The Arizona Cardinals will retire Larry Fitzgerald's No. 11 jersey.
    • Fitzgerald, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, will also be placed in the Cardinals' Ring of Honor.
    • The Cardinals will honor Fitzgerald on Oct. 25 when they host the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The honors keep coming for Larry Fitzgerald.

What we know:

Two days after he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Arizona Cardinals announced on Monday that Fitzgerald will be placed in the Cardinals' Ring of Honor. Additionally, Fitzgerald's No. 11 will be retired.

Fitzgerald will be honored on Oct. 25 when the Cardinals host the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium. He will be the sixth player in franchise history to have his number retired. The other five are Larry Wilson (8), Pat Tillman (40), Stan Maudlin (77), J.V. Cain (88) and Marshall Goldberg (99).

Fitzgerald was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 8 as part of the 2026 class. He spent all 17 of his NFL seasons with the Cardinals and ranks second all-time in receptions and receiving yards.

What they're saying:

"No one who has ever worn a Cardinals uniform is more deserving of this honor," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "His excellence on the field was only surpassed by the way he represented our team and our community off of it. We are all grateful for the opportunity to recognize Larry in this way and for our fans to celebrate all he has meant to our franchise and the state of Arizona."

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates his game-winning touchdown in overtime of the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 16, 2016, in Glendale, Arizona. The Arizona Cardinals beat th (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

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The Source: The Arizona Cardinals

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