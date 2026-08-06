Larry Fitzgerald to be enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Brief Larry Fitzgerald is being inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 8. Drew Brees, Luke Kuechly, Adam Vinatieri and Roger Craig join Fitzgerald in the 2026 class. Fitzgerald ranks second all-time in the NFL in receptions and receiving yards.



Larry Fitzgerald is set to be immortalized in Canton.

The legendary Arizona Cardinals receiver will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 8. Joining Fitzgerald in the 2026 class are quarterback Drew Brees, linebacker Luke Kuechly, kicker Adam Vinatieri and running back Roger Craig.

The backstory:

Fitzgerald played college football at the University of Pittsburgh before being selected fourth overall by the Cardinals in the 2004 NFL Draft.

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the football after a reception against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals de (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Expand

Fitzgerald spent his entire 17-year career with the Cardinals, highlighted by a 2008 Super Bowl run where he put up legendary postseason numbers.

Larry Fitzgerald's career statistics

By the numbers:

1,432 catches: second all-time

17,492 receiving yards: second all-time

Most receiving yards (546) and receiving touchdowns (7) in a single postseason (2008).

Cardinals to face Panthers in Hall of Fame game

Before Fitz is honored with his Hall of Fame induction, the Arizona Cardinals will take on the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night in the Hall of Fame game.

Rookie Carson Beck is expected to start at quarterback for the Cardinals. Kenny Pickett will start for Carolina.

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