Seen on TV: August 6
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Thursday, August 6, 2026
Granada Park in Phoenix
- https://www.phoenix.gov/administration/departments/parks/activities-facilities/city-parks/granada-park.html
- 6505 N 20th St. Phoenix, AZ
Angie's Careers
Roman God of Fire
- 52 E. Rio Salado Pkwy
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- https://www.romangodoffire.com/
Village Health Clubs & Spas
The House Brasserie
- 6936 E. Main St.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- www.thehousebrasserie.com
Valley of the Sun YMCA
TSMC Arizona
Game Show Battle Rooms - Scottsdale
- 15040 N. Northsight Blvd., Suite 102
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- https://gameshowbattlerooms.com/
The Kallie Edit
- 455 N. 3rd St., Ste 1205
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://www.thekallieedit.com/