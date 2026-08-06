Seen on TV: August 6

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Thursday, August 6, 2026

Granada Park in Phoenix

https://www.phoenix.gov/administration/departments/parks/activities-facilities/city-parks/granada-park.html

6505 N 20th St. Phoenix, AZ

Angie's Careers

Roman God of Fire

52 E. Rio Salado Pkwy

Tempe, AZ 85281

https://www.romangodoffire.com/

Village Health Clubs & Spas

The House Brasserie

6936 E. Main St.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

www.thehousebrasserie.com

Valley of the Sun YMCA

TSMC Arizona

Game Show Battle Rooms - Scottsdale

15040 N. Northsight Blvd., Suite 102

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

https://gameshowbattlerooms.com/

The Kallie Edit

455 N. 3rd St., Ste 1205

Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.thekallieedit.com/

Live-streamed video