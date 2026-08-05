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Tucson man accused of strangling newlywed wife of 3 months

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 5, 2026 6:52 PM MST
Published August 5, 2026 6:52 PM MST

The Brief

    • A Tucson man is accused of strangling his wife, holding her against her will and threatening to kill her three months after their wedding.
    • A judge increased Harmon's bond from $50,000 to $100,000 after hearing testimony from the alleged victim during a court appearance.

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson man is accused of attacking his wife just three months after they wed, according to Tucson-area authorities. 

What we know:

Christopher Anthony Harmon, 30, allegedly strangled the victim several times, causing her to lose consciousness, and refused to let her leave the home. They have only been married for three months, according to Tucson's KOLD

In his court appearance, the alleged victim told a judge that Harmon strangled her and threatened to kill her. She also said she has suffered physical injuries and lives in fear. 

Harmon's bond was set at $50,000, but after hearing from the alleged victim, the judge boosted it to $100,000.

The suspect was booked on charges of strangulation, kidnapping and aggravated assault and harassment. He had already been on misdemeanor probation for a domestic violence offense.

What we don't know:

The details of Harmon's previous domestic violence offense, including whether his wife was involved, are unknown. 

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the suspect's court appearance and KOLD in Tucson.

Crime and Public SafetyTucsonNews