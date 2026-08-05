Dead cats found at a home as Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigates
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MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Several dead cats were found at a home in Maricopa County, and an investigation is underway to figure out how this happened.
What we know:
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office called it a "difficult situation" that unfolded in Morristown on the night of Wednesday, Aug. 5.
The cats were found at a home near Highway 60 and London Road.
What we don't know:
There's no word about how many cats were found, if someone is responsible for their killings, or how detectives found out about the cats.
Map of the area where the home is