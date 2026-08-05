Dead cats found at a home as Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigates

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, East Valley, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Kofa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
14
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 9:30 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 8:33 PM MST until WED 9:30 PM MST, Santa Cruz County, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:48 PM MST until WED 10:45 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:45 PM MST, Graham County, Greenlee County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 8:45 PM MST, Graham County, Cochise County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Graham County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 9:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 8:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 8:26 PM MST until WED 9:30 PM MST, Cochise County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 8:31 PM MST until WED 9:30 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells

Dead cats found at a home as Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigates

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 5, 2026 6:22 PM MST
Published August 5, 2026 6:22 PM MST
article

Deputies responded to a home near Highway 60 and London Road in Morristown, where several dead cats were discovered on Aug. 5, 2026. (Photo courtesy of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after several dead cats were found at a home in Morristown on the night of Wednesday, Aug. 5.
    • Authorities discovered the animals at a residence located near Highway 60 and London Road during what officials called a "difficult situation."
    • Key details remain unknown, including the total number of cats found, how detectives learned about them, and whether anyone faces charges.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Several dead cats were found at a home in Maricopa County, and an investigation is underway to figure out how this happened.

What we know:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office called it a "difficult situation" that unfolded in Morristown on the night of Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The cats were found at a home near Highway 60 and London Road.

What we don't know:

There's no word about how many cats were found, if someone is responsible for their killings, or how detectives found out about the cats.

Map of the area where the home is

The Source

  • Information in this story was provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Crime and Public SafetyMaricopa CountyNews