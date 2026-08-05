Dead cats found at a home as Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigates

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The Brief The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after several dead cats were found at a home in Morristown on the night of Wednesday, Aug. 5. Authorities discovered the animals at a residence located near Highway 60 and London Road during what officials called a "difficult situation." Key details remain unknown, including the total number of cats found, how detectives learned about them, and whether anyone faces charges.



Several dead cats were found at a home in Maricopa County, and an investigation is underway to figure out how this happened.

What we know:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office called it a "difficult situation" that unfolded in Morristown on the night of Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The cats were found at a home near Highway 60 and London Road.

What we don't know:

There's no word about how many cats were found, if someone is responsible for their killings, or how detectives found out about the cats.

Map of the area where the home is