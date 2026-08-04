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Cardinals face Panthers ahead of Larry Fitzgerald's HOF induction

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Arizona Cardinals
Updated August 4, 2026 12:44 PM MST Published August 4, 2026 12:39 PM MST
article

Carson Beck #19 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in a team practice ahead of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium on July 28, 2026, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Arizona Cardinals face the Carolina Panthers on August 6 in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.
    • Rookie quarterback Carson Beck will start for the Cardinals, head coach Mike LaFleur confirmed.
    • On Saturday, Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

CANTON, Ohio - Two days before Larry Fitzgerald is enshrined in Canton, the Arizona Cardinals will kick off the preseason when they face the Carolina Panthers in the Hall of Fame game.

What we know:

The Hall of Fame game is scheduled for 5 p.m. on August 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Rookie quarterback Carson Beck will start for the Cardinals, head coach Mike LaFleur confirmed. Backup QB Kenny Pickett will start for the Panthers.

Dig deeper:

Fitzgerald will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday. The 2026 class also includes quarterback Drew Brees, linebacker Luke Kuechly, kicker Adam Vinatieri and running back Roger Craig.

Larry Fitzgerald on the Cardinals | FOX 10 Sports Exchange
Larry Fitzgerald on the Cardinals | FOX 10 Sports Exchange

Larry Fitzgerald on the Cardinals | FOX 10 Sports Exchange

In a FOX 10 Sports exclusive, sports anchor Richard Saenz speaks with Larry Fitzgerald and his son, Devin Fitzgerald. The interview focuses on the Arizona Cardinals and Larry's induction into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Looking Ahead:

The Cardinals will also face the Raiders, Cowboys and Packers in the preseason. Arizona opens the regular season on the road in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

The Cardinals' home opener at State Farm Stadium is set for September 20 against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks.

Map of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium:

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from an X post by the Arizona Cardinals and a previous FOX 10 report on Feb. 5, 2026.

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