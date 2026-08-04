Cardinals face Panthers ahead of Larry Fitzgerald's HOF induction

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The Brief The Arizona Cardinals face the Carolina Panthers on August 6 in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. Rookie quarterback Carson Beck will start for the Cardinals, head coach Mike LaFleur confirmed. On Saturday, Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



Two days before Larry Fitzgerald is enshrined in Canton, the Arizona Cardinals will kick off the preseason when they face the Carolina Panthers in the Hall of Fame game.

What we know:

The Hall of Fame game is scheduled for 5 p.m. on August 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Rookie quarterback Carson Beck will start for the Cardinals, head coach Mike LaFleur confirmed. Backup QB Kenny Pickett will start for the Panthers.

Dig deeper:

Fitzgerald will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday. The 2026 class also includes quarterback Drew Brees, linebacker Luke Kuechly, kicker Adam Vinatieri and running back Roger Craig.

Looking Ahead:

The Cardinals will also face the Raiders, Cowboys and Packers in the preseason. Arizona opens the regular season on the road in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

The Cardinals' home opener at State Farm Stadium is set for September 20 against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks.

Map of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium: