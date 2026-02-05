Cardinals’ Larry Fitzgerald joins Hall of Fame Class of 2026

article

Legendary Arizona Cardinals wide receiver has been selected to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026, the team announced on Thursday.

The Feb. 5 announcement was made at the 15th Annual NFL Honors Awards Show held in San Francisco in the lead up to Super Bowl XL.

"Fitzgerald joined QB Drew Brees, RB Roger Craig, LB Luke Kuechly and K Adam Vinatieri in the 2026 Hall of Fame Class," a news release said.

What they're saying:

‘We are enormously proud’

"As both a person and a player, Larry Fitzgerald is in a class by himself," said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill. "No one has represented the National Football League with greater consistency or distinction, on the field or off it. His selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility is a fitting reflection of that legacy. In Arizona, we were fortunate to have a front-row seat for all 17 of his remarkable seasons, and we are enormously proud to see him take his permanent place among the game’s all-time greats."

Fitzgerald is the eighth wide receiver in NFL history to earn a first-ballot selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He joins an elite group that includes Raymond Berry, Lance Alworth, Paul Warfield, Steve Largent, Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, and Calvin Johnson.

"Selected by Arizona with the third overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, Fitzgerald spent all 17 NFL seasons (2004-20) with the Cardinals and finished his career having appeared in 263 games (261 starts) with 1,432 receptions for 17,492 receiving yards and 121 touchdowns. He also started all nine postseason games played, totaling 57 receptions for 942 yards and 10 touchdowns," the team said.

