New-look Arizona Cardinals preparing for preseason debut
The new-look Arizona Cardinals will take the field for the first time in the preseason this week though first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury is being cagey about heralded rookie Kyler Murray.
Cardinals hide 100 footballs throughout Arizona; one comes with season tickets
The Arizona Cardinals have hidden 100 customized footballs throughout the state as part of a campaign that celebrates 100 years of NFL football, and one lucky person will win season tickets for 2019!
Arizona Cardinals to debut new food options this coming season
The Arizona Cardinals are rolling out a brand-new menu for the upcoming season, and they have everything from BBQ, giant hotdogs to vegan options.
Cardinals' Murray focused on playing well amid rookie hype
Kyler Murray doesn't expect to play much next Thursday when the Arizona Cardinals open the preseason at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. And much like first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury, the No. 1 overall pick isn't giving away hints on how the offense will look.
Family stumbles upon Cardinals backpack with wrong team name
Mistakes happen, but a Valley family caught a pretty big mistake at the store — one that would make any football fan cringe. A pair of Arizona Cardinals backpacks, hanging from the shelves of a Valley Walmart. But one was not like the other.
Fans excited for Arizona Cardinals first training camp practice of the season
Cardinals Training Camp Capsule
Ex-Cardinals lineman surrenders to police on assault charge
An offensive tackle for the Arizona Cardinals who was released from the team this week has surrendered to police in North Carolina after a warrant was issued for his arrest on an assault charge.
Cardinals players help local veterans in need
In just weeks, the Arizona Cardinals will be on the field for the 2019 season, but on Tuesday, some of the players were lending a hand to people in need. FOX 10's Christina Carilla reports.
Cardinals go up against military with video game competition
Just a few days after Veterans Day, one group is getting the Arizona Cardinals together with the military for a little friendly competition, and it was all for a simple, but great cause. FOX 10's Jennifer Auh reports.
Cardinals, State Farm agree to stadium naming rights deal
Workers wasted no time removing the lettering outside the former University of Phoenix Stadium, and replacing it with its new name -- State Farm Stadium.
Cardinals: GM suspended, fined after pleading guilty to extreme DUI
Officials with the Arizona Cardinals announced their decision to suspend their general manager after he reportedly pleaded guilty to extreme DUI.
Valley kids learn what it takes to train like a pro athlete
These young athletes are getting to train like the pros. The AZ Youth Football Combine is happening this weekend where boys and girls will get a chance to experience what professional football players do.
Cardinals host special needs kids camp in Gilbert
For the last 18 years, Greenfield Junior High Special Education teacher Darla Knight has put the time into making a two-hour training camp something that these kids look forward to every year.
Organization creates charity tailgate for kids who've lost loved ones to cancer
A group of special kids were given the opportunity to see the Arizona Cardinals play at the University of Phoenix Stadium. This is all thanks to Liz Khoury, a woman who wanted to make a difference for them today.
Dedicated Cardinals fans show up early for game, leave happy after successful finish
The Arizona Cardinals defeat the San Francisco 49ers 18 to 15 in a nail-biting over time finisher. But before the game, dedicated Cardinals fans flocked to the parking lots of University of Phoenix Stadium with plenty of good food, drinks and games.
Football fans in Glendale weight in on NFL protest controversy
The controversy some NFL player's participation in a protest when the national anthem is playing is expected to take center field at Monday's game between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Vikings player jailed for failed alcohol tests
An Arizona judge has ordered Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd to serve one day in jail for failing alcohol tests that he blames on a type of fermented tea.