The Arizona Cardinals travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 30.

Cardinals player to watch:

WR Michael Wilson. He has been great as the team’s No. 1 option at receiver while Marvin Harrison Jr. is recovering from surgery for appendicitis. Wilson has caught 25 passes for 303 yards in the past two games, providing easily the best production of his three-year career. Even if Harrison returns against the Bucs, Wilson’s eye-opening performance makes him a bigger target.

What happened last week?:

The Arizona Cardinals responded the way coach Jonathan Gannon hoped they would following two blowout losses, putting themselves in position to pick up a rare win. They found yet another way to lose instead.

The Cardinals rallied for a tying field goal at the end of regulation, but Cam Little kicked a 52-yard field goal in overtime for Jacksonville and Arizona turned the ball over on downs in a 27-24 loss against Jacksonville.

"Love the fight, love the resilience, we did some good things," Gannon said. "But there’s no silver lining in losing."

Arizona (3-8) had labored since two season-opening wins and seemed to regress the previous two weeks, losing to Seattle and San Francisco by a combined 41 points.

Here is a look at the Thanksgiving week NFL schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX:

Week 13 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Nov. 27

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys: 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Friday, Nov. 28

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles: 3 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 30

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks: 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers: 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers: 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 1

New York Giants at New England Patriots: 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One .

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchups and talk to key players and coaches.