The Brief The Arizona Cardinals host the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 7 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Last week, the Cardinals dropped their fourth straight game. Sunday's game against the Rams can be seen at 2:25 p.m. MST on FOX 10 Phoenix.



Having lost 9 out of their last 10 games, the Arizona Cardinals will try to get back into the win column this week.

Last week, the Cardinals dropped their fourth straight game, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-17.

In Week 14, Arizona hosts the Los Angeles Rams, who are coming off a stunning loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Other NFL matchups

One of the week's top games to watch features a pair of NFC North rivals when the Chicago Bears hit the road to face the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field.

Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams leads a resurgent Bears team that is currently the number one seed in the NFC playoffs and can create some separation in the conference if they can defeat the Packers and quarterback Jordan Love, who are coming off a huge win on Thanksgiving over the Detroit Lions.

Here is a look at the schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX this weekend.

Week 14 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Dec. 4

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions: 6:15 p.m. MST (Amazon)

Sunday, Dec. 7

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons: 11 a.m. MST (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens: 11 a.m. MST (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns: 11 a.m. MST (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars: 11 a.m. MST (CBS)

Washington Commanders at Minnesota Vikings: 11 a.m. MST (FOX)

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets: 11 a.m. MST (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 11 a.m. MST (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills: 11 a.m. MST (FOX)

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders: 2:05 p.m. MST (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers: 2:25 p.m. MST (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals: 2:25 p.m. MST (FOX)

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs: 6:20 p.m. MST (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 8

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers: 6:15 p.m. MST (ESPN)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One .

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchups and talk to key players and coaches.