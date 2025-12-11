Where to watch the Arizona Cardinals: Week 15

article

Having lost 10 out of their last 11 games, the Arizona Cardinals hit the road in Week 15 for a tough matchup against one of the NFL's best defenses.

Last Week

The Cardinals scored on their first drive, but didn't do much after that. The Los Angeles Rams outscored the Cardinals 45-10 the rest of the way, amassing over 500 yards of offense in a 45-17 win. The loss was Arizona's fifth straight.

The Rams currently lead the NFC West with a 10-3 record. Arizona is in last place at 3-10.

This Week

The Cardinals face the Texans in Houston. The Texans have won five straight, including an impressive 20-10 win on the road against the Chiefs last week. Houston started the season 0-3, but have won 8 of their last 10 games.

Key Injuries:

The Cardinals could once again be without wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who missed last week's game. Left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. has already been ruled out.

The Texans may be light at running back, with both Woody Marks and Nick Chubb questionable for the game.

America’s Game of the Week

Dig deeper:

Jared Goff returns to face the team that drafted him when the Detroit Lions take on the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams traded Goff for Matthew Stafford in a player swap that changed the fortunes of both franchises. Stafford went on to win a Super Bowl with the Rams, while Goff has resurrected a Lions team that’s become an annual NFC playoff contender.

Detroit and Los Angeles last squared off in the NFC wildcard round playoffs in 2024, with the Lions winning. Now the Rams are looking for revenge Sunday to not only beat Detroit but to inch closer to securing a playoff berth and the number one seed in the NFC.

Stafford is putting up MVP numbers and leads the NFL with 35 touchdown passes in 2025 and has at least two touchdown passes and no interceptions in each of his past five home games, according to NFL.com.

If Stafford throws two touchdown passes and no interceptions against Detroit on Sunday, he can join Aaron Rodgers as the only players in NFL history with at least two TD passes and no interceptions in six straight home games in a single season.

The Lions defense, which is depleted with injuries, will have their work cut out for them trying to contain Rams receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. On the flip side, the Rams D, led by Jared Verse, will have to contend with Goff and a potent Lions offense featuring running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and receivers Amon Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

A lot is on the line for both teams, especially for Detroit, who need this win to keep their playoff hopes alive. With these two prolific offenses battling on Sunday, it has the potential to be a high-scoring affair.

Here is a look at the schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX this weekend.

Week 15 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Dec. 11

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6:15 p.m. MST (Amazon)

Sunday, Dec. 14

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears: 11 a.m. MST (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals: 11 a.m. MST (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans: 11 a.m. MST (FOX)

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars: 11 a.m. MST (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs: 11 a.m. MST (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots: 11 a.m. MST (CBS)

Washington Commanders at New York Giants: 11 a.m. MST (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles: 11 a.m. MST (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos: 2:05 p.m. MST (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams: 2:25 p.m. MST (FOX)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints: 2:25 p.m. MST (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks: 2:25 p.m. MST (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers: 2:25 p.m. MST (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys: 6:20 p.m. MST (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 15

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers: 6:15 p.m. MST (ESPN)

