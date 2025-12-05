Cardinals QB Kyler Murray won't return this season, Jonathan Gannon says

article

The Brief Cardinals QB Kyler Murray won't return to the field this season, head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Dec. 5. Murray hasn't played since Week 5. The Cardinals are 3-9 this season, having lost 9 of their last 10 games.



Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who has missed most of the year with a foot injury, will not play again this season.

What they're saying:

"Kyler will not play again this year," head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Dec. 5. "He had some more tests done this week, went out of state, got another opinion on it. It's not progressing where it's gonna make sense where he can go. So he's gonna be done for the year."

Murray hasn't played since Week 5. He was placed on injured reserve last month.

By the numbers:

In Murray's place, backup Jacoby Brissett has performed well, throwing for over 2,100 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Cardinals have lost 9 of their last 10 games, including four straight. They host the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 7.