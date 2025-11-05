Cardinals QB Kyler Murray headed to injured reserve, Jonathan Gannon says

article

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be placed on injured reserve, head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Nov. 5.

Murray will miss at least four games.

The backstory:

The announcement comes a day after Gannon said Jacoby Brissett would start this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks.

Brissett led the Cardinals to a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, snapping Arizona's five-game losing streak.