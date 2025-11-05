Cardinals QB Kyler Murray headed to injured reserve, Jonathan Gannon says
TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be placed on injured reserve, head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Nov. 5.
Murray will miss at least four games.
The backstory:
The announcement comes a day after Gannon said Jacoby Brissett would start this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks.
Brissett led the Cardinals to a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, snapping Arizona's five-game losing streak.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from FOX 10's Blake Niemann and a report on Nov. 5, 2025.