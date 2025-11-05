Expand / Collapse search

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray headed to injured reserve, Jonathan Gannon says

Published  November 5, 2025 1:45pm MST
Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals walks off the field during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium on October 05, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be placed on injured reserve, head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Nov. 5.

Murray will miss at least four games.

The backstory:

The announcement comes a day after Gannon said Jacoby Brissett would start this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks.

Brissett led the Cardinals to a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, snapping Arizona's five-game losing streak.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from FOX 10's Blake Niemann and a report on Nov. 5, 2025.

