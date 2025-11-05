Expand / Collapse search

Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett to start at Seahawks

Published  November 5, 2025 7:11am MST
Arizona Cardinals
Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Arizona Cardinals throws against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on November 03, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    • Jacoby Brissett will make his fourth-straight start on Nov. 9 when the Cardinals face the Seattle Seahawks.
    • Head coach Jonathan Gannon says Kyler Murray remains sidelined with a foot injury.
    • In three games as the starter, Brissett has thrown for 860 yards and six touchdowns.

TEMPE, Ariz. - The Arizona Cardinals are sticking with Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback as Kyler Murray continues to recover from a foot injury.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon announced on Nov. 4 that Brissett will start on Sunday when the Cardinals (3-5) face the Seahawks in Seattle.

"You like what the offense is doing right now, we've operated well, and we'll go from there," Gannon said.

In three games as the starter, Brissett has completed over 65% of his passes while throwing for 860 yards with six touchdowns and only one interception.

On Monday Night Football, Brissett led the Cardinals to a 27-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a news conference on Nov. 4 with Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, and a report from the Associated Press.

