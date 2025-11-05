Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett to start at Seahawks
TEMPE, Ariz. - The Arizona Cardinals are sticking with Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback as Kyler Murray continues to recover from a foot injury.
What they're saying:
Head coach Jonathan Gannon announced on Nov. 4 that Brissett will start on Sunday when the Cardinals (3-5) face the Seahawks in Seattle.
"You like what the offense is doing right now, we've operated well, and we'll go from there," Gannon said.
By the numbers:
In three games as the starter, Brissett has completed over 65% of his passes while throwing for 860 yards with six touchdowns and only one interception.
On Monday Night Football, Brissett led the Cardinals to a 27-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a news conference on Nov. 4 with Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, and a report from the Associated Press.