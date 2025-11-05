Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett to start at Seahawks

article

The Brief Jacoby Brissett will make his fourth-straight start on Nov. 9 when the Cardinals face the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Jonathan Gannon says Kyler Murray remains sidelined with a foot injury. In three games as the starter, Brissett has thrown for 860 yards and six touchdowns.



The Arizona Cardinals are sticking with Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback as Kyler Murray continues to recover from a foot injury.

What they're saying:

Head coach Jonathan Gannon announced on Nov. 4 that Brissett will start on Sunday when the Cardinals (3-5) face the Seahawks in Seattle.

"You like what the offense is doing right now, we've operated well, and we'll go from there," Gannon said.

By the numbers:

In three games as the starter, Brissett has completed over 65% of his passes while throwing for 860 yards with six touchdowns and only one interception.

On Monday Night Football, Brissett led the Cardinals to a 27-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.