Phoenix officer allegedly drove 50 mph over limit before on-duty crash: police

The Brief A Phoenix police officer has been charged with aggravated assault and endangerment following an on-duty traffic collision. The incident occurred in March after the officer was allegedly driving more than 50 mph over the posted speed limit. The officer's identity has not been released.



A Phoenix officer involved in an on-duty traffic collision has been charged, according to the police department.

What we know:

In a new release on Nov. 12, official said an unnamed officer was involved in a crash, after driving roughly more than 50 mph over the posted speed limit.

The incident occurred on March 14 at Buckeye Road and the I-17 freeway access.

What they're saying:

"This is a serious matter. Our officers are expected to uphold the same laws they enforce, and when standards are not met, we have an obligation to act,"the police department said. "Our responsibility to the community requires that we address this situation openly and directly."

Phoenix Police said they remain focused on public safety, transparency and accountability.

Dig deeper:

Following an investigation, the department submitted the report to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for criminal charges. A Grand Juy charged the officer with aggravated assault and endangerment.

What we don't know:

The identity of the officer charged was not released. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.

