Man shot, killed near downtown Phoenix; suspect sought
PHOENIX - No suspects are in custody after police say a man was shot and killed on Thursday night near downtown Phoenix.
What we know:
The incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 near Central Avenue and McDowell Road.
The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The victim wasn't identified, and it's unknown what led up to the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
Map of where the shooting happened
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department