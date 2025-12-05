Man shot, killed near downtown Phoenix; suspect sought

The Brief An unidentified man died after he was shot on Dec. 4 near Central Avenue and McDowell Road. No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.



No suspects are in custody after police say a man was shot and killed on Thursday night near downtown Phoenix.

What we know:

The incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 near Central Avenue and McDowell Road.

The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified, and it's unknown what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Map of where the shooting happened