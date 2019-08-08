Grandson takes 89-year-old grandma to 29 national parks after she says she's never seen mountains
A loving grandson took his 89-year-old grandmother to 29 national parks to give her the “life of adventure she had never been able to fulfill,” he said.
Trump vows urgent action after shootings, offers few details
Speaking out against weekend mass shootings that rocked a nation, President Donald Trump on Monday called for bipartisan solutions to the bloodshed but offered few details and faced pointed questions from Democrats about whether he had the moral authority to rally America against the spasm of violence and racism.
Woman accused of sexually abusing children under 5 years old at day care sentenced to 30 days
An Ohio woman accused of sexually abusing multiple children under 5 years old at a day care was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Monday.