Seen on TV: August 10

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, August 10, 2026

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale - Steve & Maria Sanghi Branch

Tonalea Middle School Campus

6720 E. Continental Drive

Scottsdale, AZ 85257

https://bgcs.org/steve-maria-sanghi-branch/

Arizona Healthy Schools Act

Snowy Village Arizona

138 S. Dobson Rd. Ste. 106

Mesa, AZ 85202

https://www.instagram.com/snowyvillagearizona

Fresh Start Women’s Foundation

1130 E. McDowell Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85006

www.FreshStartWomen.org

Live-streamed video