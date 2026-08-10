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Seen on TV: August 10

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated August 10, 2026 6:14 AM MST Published August 10, 2026 4:30 AM MST

PHOENIX - Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, August 10, 2026

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale - Steve & Maria Sanghi Branch

Arizona Healthy Schools Act

Snowy Village Arizona

Fresh Start Women’s Foundation

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews