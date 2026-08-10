Seen on TV: August 10
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Monday, August 10, 2026
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale - Steve & Maria Sanghi Branch
- Tonalea Middle School Campus
- 6720 E. Continental Drive
- Scottsdale, AZ 85257
- https://bgcs.org/steve-maria-sanghi-branch/
Arizona Healthy Schools Act
Snowy Village Arizona
- 138 S. Dobson Rd. Ste. 106
- Mesa, AZ 85202
- https://www.instagram.com/snowyvillagearizona
Fresh Start Women’s Foundation
- 1130 E. McDowell Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85006
- www.FreshStartWomen.org