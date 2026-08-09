Arizona summer utility assistance demand surges as heat drives up electric bills

The Brief Demand for summer assistance programs in Arizona is surging as extreme heat drives utility bills up. Non-profit organization All Thrive 365 offers utility payment assistance, fresh food access, transportation, and home weatherization services. High demand has created a massive backlog, forcing All Thrive 365 to temporarily pause accepting new applications.



Demand for summer assistance programs is sky-high as high temperatures create a massive backlog of residents asking for help to stay cool.

Local perspective:

Angelle Allen knows how hot it can get inside her apartment.

"The last two summers we've had very, very strong summers as far as the heat and the bills go up very high. It's hard to keep up with paying for it," Allen said.

Assistance Program:

Paying for it is a challenge that Dr. Charnise Moore at All Thrive 365 sees every day. "So many days we have, each year, over 100 degrees. There's especially a real need in Arizona," Dr. Moore said.

Staff members work hard behind the scenes, so people like Allen have help to pay those bills, but they provide so much more.

"We're seeing people who need support for utility assistance, for food, access to fresh healthy foods. We don't want anyone to miss a meal, and we're also seeing people need help with transportation," Dr. Moore said.

Resources They Offer:

They even help people weatherize their homes, so heating and cooling are much more effective. "I can tell by the screens and all the work that they did how cool it is even though it's hot outside and I didn't feel that last year," Allen said.

"This is a lifeline. It's more than just an air conditioning, it's mental health and well-being," Dr. Moore said.

What they're saying:

"I am extremely grateful. I do not know how I would make it. I really just don't know how I would make it after having my stroke," Allen said.

Sky-High Demand:

Right now, there is so much demand at All Thrive 365 that new applications are not being sought because the backlog is too long with too many needing help—help that Allen says is vitally important.

"I feel like I am thriving. They have the correct name, All Thrive. I feel like I'm thriving because I have the help. I would not be able to thrive without the help," Allen said.