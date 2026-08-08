Arizona man uses truck to bend flock camera in Apache Junction

The Brief A Pinal County man used his work truck to bend a license plate-reader camera in Apache Junction over privacy concerns. Ed Kahle says he was arrested and faces a felony criminal damage charge, but he states he does not regret his actions. His arrest comes as scrutiny of license plate-reader cameras grows across Arizona.



As cities across Arizona reconsider the use of license plate-reader cameras amid privacy concerns, a Pinal County man says he took matters into his own hands, using the bed of his work truck to tilt one of the cameras toward the sky.

What we know:

Ed Kahle says he was heading to lunch when he spotted the camera at the corner of Superstition Boulevard and Goldfield Road in Apache Junction.

"We live out here cause we want quiet," Kahle said. "We don’t want to cause any trouble. Now I am under surveillance?"

Kahle says he pulled up in his work truck and backed into the pole, bending it and moving the camera’s angle toward the sky.

"I kept backing up and saw it bend back, and I saw it looking at the sky," Kahle said. "And said, ‘That’s good enough.’"

The camera has since been removed. Kahle says he did not damage the camera itself but fears he could be facing a felony charge because it is no longer operable.

What He's Saying:

While he says he understands that what he did was illegal, despite his arrest and still not having his work truck back, he says he does not regret his decision.

Big picture view:

His arrest comes as scrutiny of license plate-reader cameras grows across Arizona.

"They have a lot less now because people are demolishing them, taking them down," Pinal County resident Rachel Martin said.

Flock Safety said they work with around 60 agencies, and that its cameras capture still images of vehicles and license plates in public, but cannot track people or identify drivers. They said that the customers own and control the data.

Pinal County Sheriff Ross Teeple announced this week that he will not renew the county’s contract for the cameras, citing concerns over government overreach and constitutional privacy.

Residents React:

"Real happy to hear that the Sheriff of Pinal County is pulling them out," Kahle said.

"I think it takes away from our free will. We shouldn’t be recorded everywhere we go," Martin said.

The other side:

Another resident, Tyler Davis, added, "I think, as long as it’s not overdone, you don’t have a camera on every single corner. I think that can be more feasible."

"If someone gets kidnapped, I want that stuff instantly. Those people pulled over, and a child saved," resident Bruce Evans said.

Local perspective:

The city of Chandler also announced on Aug. 7 that it is discontinuing its use of 40 Flock Safety cameras after an audit found an "anomaly."

Dig deeper:

"I was real happy to hear that Pinal County is pulling them out," Kahle said. "It’s good to know that there’s some cities in some places that realize these are a violation."

Kahle says he was cooperative with officers during his arrest and has nothing to hide. He describes himself as a father of three, a small business owner and a taxpayer. He says that while the cameras may have benefits, he fears they could also be used for corruption or harassment.

"I’m being punished, so is my business, and you know it’s worth it," Kahle said.

What's next:

Kahle was arrested that night and is now facing a felony criminal damage charge because of the cost of the camera. He is still waiting for a court date.

What we don't know:

He says he has not heard back yet about when he will get his work truck back.

Map of where Kahle backed into the pole.