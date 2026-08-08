Arizona tribe says it may arrest federal border wall workers

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The Brief Tohono O'odham police are on high alert, posting "No Trespassing" signs to keep federal border wall crews off tribal land this weekend. The tribe is suing DHS to block construction, arguing a physical wall is unneeded after joint operations cut illegal crossings by 95%. Tribal leaders declare trespassing a crime, but haven't specified how officers will handle federal workers caught on reservation land.



Tensions are flaring along Arizona’s southern border this weekend as Tohono O'odham Nation leaders warn federal contractors to stay off tribal land — or face police intervention.

What we know:

Tribal officials put law enforcement on high alert Saturday after learning federal border wall crews might try to slip onto reservation property without permission. Red-and-white "No Trespassing" signs are already going up across the territory, and tribal police are under strict orders to intercept workers who "illegally enter" the nation's lands on sight. Federal contractors could face removal, civil or criminal charges, hefty fines and the impoundment of their vehicles and construction equipment.

What they're saying:

For local residents, daily life will not change, and tribal members can travel freely as usual. "The restrictions are only for non-tribal members who are associated with border wall construction that would take our land, destroy our sacred sites, and separate our people," said the nation's leaders in a Friday press release.

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Residents who spot suspicious activity or unexpected construction crews were told not to confront the workers directly, but to call the Tohono O’odham Police Department at 520-383-3275 or dial 911 right away.

Big picture view:

The tribe’s 62-mile stretch along the U.S.-Mexico border has become a central battleground in the federal border debate. While federal officials push for new construction, tribal leaders maintain that their decades-long partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection — backed by high-tech surveillance and millions in tribal funding — has proven far more effective without tearing apart native communities. Both sides are currently awaiting a ruling from U.S. District Judge Richard Leon on whether to halt federal wall operations permanently.

What we don't know:

While tribal leaders acknowledged they consider unauthorized entry a crime, officials stopped short of detailing exactly how police would handle any federal agents or contractors caught "illegally trespassing" on reservation land.

Map of the Tohono O'odham Nation Reservation: