Man indicted in connection with Scottsdale woman's disappearance: PD

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The Brief Scottsdale Police say 41-year-old Joseph Ryan Vigil was indicted by grand jury on a count of 1st degree murder. The indictment was made in connection with the disappearance of Erin Weber. Weber went missing in January 2023, according to police.



Scottsdale Police say a grand jury in Maricopa County has indicted a man in connection with a woman's disappearance.

What we know:

In a statement released on Aug. 7, police said 41-year-old Joseph Ryan Vigil was indicted on a count of 1st degree murder in connection with the disappearance of Erin Weber.

Police said Vigil has made his initial appearance in court following the indictment.

The backstory:

Investigators say Weber was reported missing in January 2023, after her family became concerned when they were not able to contact her.

Erin Weber (Courtesy: Scottsdale Police Department)

"Despite extensive investigative efforts spanning more than three years, Erin has not been located," Scottsdale Police wrote.

What they're saying:

"Our detectives continued to pursue new leads and reexamine the case as additional information became available. Their persistence and unwavering commitment ultimately resulted in evidence being presented to a Maricopa County Grand Jury, which returned an indictment charging Vigil with First Degree Murder," read a portion of the statement.

Police also included a short statement from the Weber family in their statement.

"Erin was our sister, aunt, cousin, niece, and a loyal friend, and she was deeply loved. Together, we grieve her loss. We choose to remember not how she left us, but rather all that she was, and everything she still might have been," read a portion of the family's statement.

What we don't know:

Police say since the case is now pending prosecution, they are not releasing any additional details surrounding the case.