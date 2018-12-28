Appeals court: Trump can't use Pentagon cash for border wall
An appeals court on Wednesday upheld a freeze on Pentagon money to build a border wall with Mexico, casting doubt on President Donald Trump's ability to make good on a signature campaign promise before the 2020 election.
New border wall construction begins in California
The installation of 11 new miles of border wall began on Thursday in Calexico, California.
Newsmaker Saturday - Mike Emanuel, Chuck Coughlin
Another week of major political developments nationally and in Arizona. FOX 10's John Hook talks to FOX News' Mike Emanuel about Martha McSally's appointment to the Senate and the border wall. Political consultant Chuck Coughlin of High Ground provides insight on the midterm elections.