North Phoenix highway closure delays; AZ photographer captures Northern Lights | Nightly Roundup

Three reported members of the Gilbert Goons have allegedly accepted plea deals; an Arizona photographer shares photos of the Northern Lights and an I-17 closure causes massive backups. Here are tonight's top stories.
1. I-17 closure in north Phoenix causes massive traffic backups
If you haven't noticed, there are big traffic backups in north Phoenix this Mother's Day weekend. A portion of I-17 was shutdown to clear the way for construction crews, causing some streets to look more like parking lots.
2. Arizona photographer captures rare Northern Lights occurrence in U.S. southwest
Arizona-based astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy has been working to capture images of the Northern Lights that could be visible all the way in Arizona this weekend due to increased solar activity.
3. Plea deals reported for 3 alleged Gilbert Goons members
Three alleged members of the Gilbert Goons criminal street gang have accepted plea deals in assault cases stemming from cases in the east Valley.
4. Big changes are coming to air conditioning units in 2025, industry expert says
Air conditioning experts say within the last year and a half, the A/C industry has gone through significant changes with more on the way. We found out how it'll impact homeowners who need a new A/C unit once the one they have now dies.
5. Southern Arizona feels earthquake that hit Mexico
Some Arizonans in the south of the state might have felt the earth shake overnight.