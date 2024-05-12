North Phoenix highway closure delays; AZ photographer captures Northern Lights | Nightly Roundup

Three reported members of the Gilbert Goons have allegedly accepted plea deals; an Arizona photographer shares photos of the Northern Lights and an I-17 closure causes massive backups. Here are tonight's top stories.

1. I-17 closure in north Phoenix causes massive traffic backups

2. Arizona photographer captures rare Northern Lights occurrence in U.S. southwest

3. Plea deals reported for 3 alleged Gilbert Goons members

4. Big changes are coming to air conditioning units in 2025, industry expert says

5. Southern Arizona feels earthquake that hit Mexico