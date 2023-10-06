Nightly Roundup: A short-term rental nightmare; home invasion incident ends with death

PHOENIX - From a nightmare that's facing a short-term rental owner to a deadly end to a home invasion incident, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, October 6, 2023.
1. Nightmare persists for short-term rental owner
Featured
Airbnb guest Elizabeth Hirschhorn rented a guesthouse for a long-term stay in 2021 but has since remained in the unit for over 540 days — without paying rent.
2. Mother of Chandler animal & adult abuse suspect talks about ‘House of Horrors’
Featured
It's been weeks since an animal and adult abuse investigation rocked an Arizona city. Now, for the first time, the mother of a woman authorities alleged was abusing dozens of dogs and her mother is talking about what happened.
3. Home invasion incident turns deadly
Featured
Officials say a man forced his way inside a home near 17th Avenue and Coolidge just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 5.
4. Witness in Ex-AZ lawmaker's molestation case taken into custody
Featured
A witness in the child molestation case against an ex-Arizona politician has been taken into custody, according to reports, for allegedly failing to comply with a court order.
5. Some Arizonans worried about restart of border wall construction
Featured
Some in Arizona are expressing their concerns, following a decision by the Biden Administration to resume construction of a section of the border wall in Texas.
A look at what's happening this weekend
Featured
Check out the Arizona Craft Cocktail and Spirits Festival, Taste of Japan, Guelaguetza and more happening in the Valley this weekend.
Featured
Heads up, drivers! There's only a few freeway closures and restrictions in the Phoenix metro area this weekend.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight