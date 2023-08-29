Feds to drop Arizona lawsuit over shipping containers at border

The federal government is ready to drop a lawsuit against Arizona over storage containers that were put up last year at the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. government officials say the containers were illegally set up on federal land last year by then-Governor Doug Ducey. The U.S. Forest Service says it's going to cost taxpayers another $2.1 million to cover damage caused by the containers.

Once the bill is paid, the case will be dismissed, pending a final judicial order.

Gov. Katie Hobbs' press aide said in a statement that going forward, she will focus on delivering true border security by addressing the needs of local communities.

The containers were dismantled and put up for sale.