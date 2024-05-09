Expand / Collapse search

Preston Lord murder suspects in court; Shocking discovery made at Mesa home | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  May 9, 2024 6:45pm MST
PHOENIX - From the latest in the Preston Lord murder case to a wedding moment in Arizona that has gone viral, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, May 9, 2024.

1. A wedding to remember

Woman wrangles loose snake at Arizona wedding
Woman wrangles loose snake at Arizona wedding

It's a wedding that many will never forget – not because of the bride and groom – but because of an unwanted guest. A snake crashed an Arizona wedding, and a video of a woman taking action is going viral.

2. Gruesome discovery at home following fire

Body found after fire burned Mesa home
Body found after fire burned Mesa home

A body has been found after a fire burned a home near Gilbert Road and 8th Avenue.

3. Suspects in Preston Lord murder appear in court

Preston Lord murder suspects appear in court for hearing
Preston Lord murder suspects appear in court for hearing

Six of seven suspects charged with the murder of Preston Lord appeared in court on Thursday morning for a hearing.

4. Fallout from confrontation at ASU pro-Israel protest

ASU protest: Man seen in confrontation video 'will never teach here again'
ASU protest: Man seen in confrontation video 'will never teach here again'

ASU's President said a postdoctoral research scholar will 'never teach' at the university again in the aftermath of a confrontation with a hijab-wearing woman at a pro-Israel rally that was captured on video.

5. Awwwww!

Kitty up for adoption weeks after ceiling rescue: AHS
Kitty up for adoption weeks after ceiling rescue: AHS

A seven-week-old female orange tabby is ready for her "purr-ever" home, over a month after she was rescued by crews with the Arizona Humane Society from the ceiling of an apartment in the East Valley.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Evening Weather Forecast - 5/9/24