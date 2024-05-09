Preston Lord murder suspects in court; Shocking discovery made at Mesa home | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the latest in the Preston Lord murder case to a wedding moment in Arizona that has gone viral, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, May 9, 2024.
1. A wedding to remember
It's a wedding that many will never forget – not because of the bride and groom – but because of an unwanted guest. A snake crashed an Arizona wedding, and a video of a woman taking action is going viral.
2. Gruesome discovery at home following fire
A body has been found after a fire burned a home near Gilbert Road and 8th Avenue.
3. Suspects in Preston Lord murder appear in court
Six of seven suspects charged with the murder of Preston Lord appeared in court on Thursday morning for a hearing.
4. Fallout from confrontation at ASU pro-Israel protest
ASU's President said a postdoctoral research scholar will 'never teach' at the university again in the aftermath of a confrontation with a hijab-wearing woman at a pro-Israel rally that was captured on video.
5. Awwwww!
A seven-week-old female orange tabby is ready for her "purr-ever" home, over a month after she was rescued by crews with the Arizona Humane Society from the ceiling of an apartment in the East Valley.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Evening Weather Forecast - 5/9/24