Body found after fire burned Mesa home

A body has been found after a fire burned a home in Mesa.

The fire happened at around 5:30 p.m. on May 8 near Gilbert Road and 8th Avenue.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to other homes, but they said an occupant was "unaccounted for."

Photos courtesy of Abbas

On Thursday, Mesa Police confirmed the body of what appears to be an adult man was found.

The victim has not been identified.

"The cause and manner of death are pending and the origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation," Det. Brandi Myers said.

Map of area where the fire broke out