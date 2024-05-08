Mesa house fire leaves resident 'unaccounted for,' fire department says

A resident of a home that caught fire in Mesa on Wednesday evening is unaccounted for, the fire department said.

The fire broke out near Gilbert Road and 8th Avenue on May 8 around 5:30 p.m.

Mesa Fire says the flames spread "very quickly" throughout the home. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other houses.

"The occupant is currently unaccounted for and the investigators and PD have taken over the scene," Mesa Fire said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation is underway.

No more information is available.

Map of the area where the fire broke out: