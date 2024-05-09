Kitty up for adoption weeks after ceiling rescue: AHS

Officials with the Arizona Humane Society say a cat that was rescued in late March is now ready for her "purr-ever" home.

In a statement, AHS said the seven-week-old female orange tabby, named ‘Nala,’ was rescued from a ceiling on March 31, when they received a call about a kitten that had been stuck in the ceiling of a Mesa apartment for at least 24 hours. Crews followed her cries for help and used heat sensors to pinpoint her location.

Video shared by AHS shows crews rescuing Nala from a small hole that was cut out of a drywall.

"After her dramatic (and adorable) rescue, Nala was transported to AHS’ Lazin Animal Foundation Trauma Hospital where it was found that she was underweight for her age, dehydrated with minor cuts on her abdomen and suffering from an upper respiratory infection," read a portion of AHS' statement.

The cat is now available for adoption at AHS' PetSmart location in Scottsdale.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Nala (Courtesy: Arizona Humane Society)

Arizona Humane Society Adoption

https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/