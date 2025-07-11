Sky Harbor Airport workers say conditions are unsafe; Phoenix City Council opens investigation

The Brief Sky Harbor airport employees say working conditions this summer are hurting their health. Workers report lack of personal water bottles, non-functional AC in trucks, and no access to shade. The City of Phoenix has opened an investigation and created a new position to monitor contractor compliance with its heat safety ordinance.



With current temperatures at 115 degrees Fahrenheit and ground temperatures reaching around 162 degrees, worker unions are raising concerns about what they describe as substandard and unsafe conditions at Sky Harbor Airport.

The forecasted high temperature for July 9 was 116 degrees or higher.

What we know:

It is sweltering at Sky Harbor Airport. The sun beats down from above, and heat trapped in miles of concrete radiates from below. The temperature is amplified by vast expanses of asphalt and an array of engines, generators, and heavy machinery.

"It can get to 115-120 degrees, maybe sometimes. It’s very, very hot," said one airport worker.

What they're saying:

At a recent Phoenix City Council meeting, more than a dozen airport tarmac employees shared their experiences working long shifts, up to 16 hours with overtime, under the summer sun.

"The heat crisis is real. Dry heat is real. It is a convection oven. You breathe air, it burns your lungs, your throat, it bakes you from the inside out. No amount of water or hydration drink can satisfy the dehydration that you feel," another worker stated.

Workers told the council they were not allowed personal water bottles, their fleet of trucks lacked working air conditioning, and there was no place to seek shade and protection.

"I live in constant fear for my father’s health. The extreme heat has already taken a toll on him, worsening his high blood pressure, damaging his skin, and affecting his mental health," an employee's relative shared.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego expressed surprise at some of the testimony. "I cannot think of a good reason to not let people have bottled water," she said. A staff member also commented, "I was a bit surprised by that testimony as well."

The city is now involved. While it passed a heat safety ordinance last year, Sky Harbor utilizes 1,500 different contractors, subcontractors, and vendors, making compliance monitoring challenging.

"It’s been frustrating to see that these companies are still trying to get away with doing the least possible," said Councilmember Betty Guardado, District 5. She stated she is personally getting involved and will bring this issue back before the council in the fall.

"I’m going to be taking a tour of the airport again next week just to see what some of these conditions are like, and we’re going to make sure that we stay on top of all of these workers that came out and spoke and put light on the conditions that they’re working under," Guardado added.

What's next:

The city announced it is opening an investigation and has created a new position to monitor contractor compliance with the heat safety plan. Officials say if any employee fears retaliation for speaking up about the conditions, they can call the heat safety line anonymously.