Phoenix homeowner shoots, kills alleged burglary suspect: PD

By
Published  July 13, 2025 5:41pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
The Brief

    • A homeowner in Phoenix shot and killed an intruder during a burglary attempt near 7th Avenue and Northern.
    • The homeowner is cooperating with police, who believe the suspect was attempting to steal from the home.
    • It is currently unknown if the burglar was armed, how they gained entry, or if the homeowner's children were present during the incident.

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a burglary call that ended with a homeowner shooting and killing an intruder near 7th and Northern avenues.

What we know:

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 7:45 a.m. Phoenix police stated a man broke into the home and was then shot by the homeowner.

The homeowner is cooperating with officers, who believe the suspect was attempting to steal from the residence.

What they're saying:

One neighbor, Gary Alpert, described hearing unusual noises that morning. 

"All I heard was a kind of a rattle, kind of like a washing machine shaking. That was the sound that I thought it was. That kind of a sound," Alpert said. 

He added that the community is concerned, with "a lot of texting going on about how we can help the people."

Neighbors described the area as a "tight-knit, family-friendly community where people look out for each other," expressing shock at the morning's events. They also noted that the family living in the home has children and are worried about their well-being. 

What we don't know:

Questions remain among residents, including whether the burglar was armed and how they gained entry to the home.

The names of the suspect and homeowner have not been released.

