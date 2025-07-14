Man shot, killed by deputies in Guadalupe

The Brief A deputy-involved shooting on July 13 near the Guadalupe Town Hall building left a man dead. MCSO says the suspect pulled out a weapon during an altercation with deputies. The suspect was shot and died at the scene. No deputies were hurt.



A man who allegedly pulled out a weapon during an altercation with deputies late Sunday night in Guadalupe was shot and killed, the sheriff's office said.

What we know:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the incident began at around 10 p.m. on July 13 when they were contacted by a person who said their family member had been involved in a hit-and-run crash on the U.S. 60.

Deputies then responded to the Guadalupe Town Hall, near Priest Drive and Guadalupe Road, where the suspect was reportedly making suicidal comments.

What they're saying:

MCSO says when deputies made contact with the suspect, he pulled out a weapon and was ultimately shot.

"Start talking to him, asking what's going on. They do confirm he starts to make suicidal comments to them, at which time he pulls out what we are going to describe right now as a ‘bladed weapon,’" Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez explained. "Deputies gave commands, told him to drop it. He would not comply. Both deputies fired their service weapon. The suspect was shot, and he was pronounced deceased on scene.

A man who allegedly pulled out a weapon during an altercation with deputies late Sunday night near the Guadalupe Town Hall building was shot and killed, the sheriff's office said. (MCSO)

Dig deeper:

The deputies involved in the shooting were not hurt. MCSO says they have less than five years of experience.

Traffic near the town hall is restricted due to the investigation.

What we don't know:

The suspect was only identified as a man in his 40s. MCSO didn't provide any further details on the hit-and-run investigation.

What you can do:

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

Map of where the shooting happened