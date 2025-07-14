Arizona weather forecast: Rain chances increase throughout this week in Phoenix

The Brief Monday will be a warm start to the work week in the Valley with a high near 108 degrees. Monsoon chances move into the forecast beginning Wednesday in Phoenix. Things should dry out by the weekend, with highs in the mid-100s.



Big changes throughout the week as monsoonal moisture makes a return.

On Monday afternoon, the high temperature climbs to 108 degrees in Phoenix with breezy conditions expected. Gusts of around 20-25 mph are forecast in the Valley with gusts of 20-30 mph in northern Arizona.

Later This week:

While it will remain dry in the Valley, a few showers and thunderstorms are expected along the northern and eastern parts of Arizona, over higher elevations. Chances today are somewhat limited, but will increase as the week progresses. In fact, in northern Arizona, coverage turns from scattered on Tuesday to more widespread Wednesday and Thursday.

In the Valley, rain chances increase to 10% Tuesday evening, 30% Wednesday afternoon and up to 40% Wednesday night into Thursday. Any thunderstorms that develop throughout the week may bring lightning, periods of heavier rain, gusty winds or small hail.

Phoenix will remain around 107, which is average, on Tuesday. By Wednesday, the high falls to 103 as additional clouds and moisture move into the region. On Thursday, as long as storms develop around the High Country, high temperatures will only hit the low 100s.

Rain chances linger at 20% on Friday before drying out this weekend.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather