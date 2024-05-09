Preston Lord murder suspects to appear in court for hearing

The suspects charged with the murder of Preston Lord are scheduled to be in court on Thursday morning for a hearing.

The hearing is set to take place at 8:30 a.m. on May 9.

William Hines, Talyn Vigil, Taylor Sherman, Dominic Turner, Treston Billey, Talan Renner and Jacob Meisner face murder and kidnapping charges in the death of Lord, 16, who was assaulted during a Halloween party on Oct. 28, 2023, in Queen Creek.

Lord died at the hospital two days later.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The suspects arrested and indicted in connection with Preston Lord's murder.

All seven suspects pleaded not guilty.

The beating death of Lord was the case that shined a light on teen violence incidents in the East Valley, including the "Gilbert Goons," a group that has been officially declared as a criminal street gang.

City council to vote on brass knuckles ordinance

The Chandler City Council will discuss and vote on an ordinance Thursday night that would make it illegal for minors to own brass knuckles. The ordinance would also make it illegal to give the weapon to a minor.

The city council will also discuss and vote on another ordinance that would hold parents and guardians responsible for unruly gatherings involving juveniles at their homes.

Earlier this year, Chandler adopted a resolution "to actively work to investigate acts of youth violence and to prevent such violence through education and community involvement with youth."

The city council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.