A man was found with a "fatal wound" in Phoenix on Sunday and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

The man was found dead around 12:10 p.m. on May 19 near Thomas Road and 51st Avenue, police said.

Investigators didn't provide any more details about the unidentified man's death.

Map of where the homicide happened: