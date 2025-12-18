AZ school superintendent challenges firing; Valley Uber driver arrested l Morning News Brief

article

From an ousted Arizona superintendent who is now challenging his termination to a Valley Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of December 18.

1. Ousted AZ superintendent challenges firing

What we know:

Dr. Christopher Todd Cummings is challenging his termination as Paradise Valley Unified School District Superintendent, according to district officials.

Dig deeper:

PVUSD officials said Cummings "was untruthful and engaged in misrepresentation" when asked whether he was bought out of his previous employer's contract.

Read more

2. ‘We’re pretty desperate right now'

Spencer's Place in Surprise

What we know:

Karin York, founder of Spencer’s Place in Surprise, is seeking community help as her coffee shop faces potential closure due to low foot traffic and financial strain.

Local perspective:

The business employs 21 adults with disabilities to combat high unemployment rates in the community, providing staff with financial independence and professional training.

Read more

3. AZ city ends automated license plate tracking

Flock Safety camera in Flagstaff

Local perspective:

The Flagstaff City Council voted unanimously to end its contract with Flock Safety, leading to the immediate deactivation and scheduled removal of 32 automated license plate recognition cameras.

What they're saying:

"Without tools like this, I believe we will see more unsolved cases, more offenders who aren’t held accountable, and ultimately more crime," said one resident.

Read more

4. Valley Uber driver arrested

Mario Bernal-Hernandez (MCSO)

What we know:

Mario Bernal-Hernandez, a 31-year-old Uber driver, allegedly sexually assaulted a female passenger during a ride in Tempe.

Dig deeper:

Bernal-Hernandez is accused of sexual abuse, kidnapping, indecent exposure, public sexual indecency and assault. He was jailed on a $100,000 cash bond.

Read more

5. Sentencing for convicted serial killer

Cleophus Cooksey, Jr. (file)

The backstory:

In September, Cleophus Cooksey Jr. was found guilty of killing eight people in 2017, including his mother and stepfather.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors say that forensic evidence, including bullets from two 9-millimeter guns found at the crime scenes, and GPS data, all linked Cooksey to the string of killings.

Read more

A look at today's weather

Click here for full forecast