Arizona weather forecast: Warm, dry and mostly sunny conditions expected in Phoenix

The Brief Warm, dry and mostly sunny conditions remain in the Valley's forecast for Dec. 18. Thursday's high in Phoenix will top out near 77 degrees. Rain is in the Valley's forecast on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day next week.



Warm, dry and mostly sunny conditions continue to dominate the forecast.

Today through The Weekend:

The forecast high today in Phoenix is 77 degrees. The average high is around 65 degrees in the Valley – as we continue to see well-above average temperatures.

Winds will increase this afternoon in northern Arizona thanks to a major wind event unfolding in areas to the north and northeast of Arizona. A powerful jet stream will bring those areas rain, snow and damaging winds. The winds will mix down toward the northern tier of our state – bringing us the windier weather into the weekend. Gusts of around 20-30 mph are expected today, and 25-35+ mph on Friday. Gusty conditions may last into Saturday and Sunday, too.

In the Valley, winds remain light with temperatures beginning to climb again. Highs around 80 degrees are forecast Friday through early next week.

Wet Christmas?

Looking Ahead:

Next week, the early outlook for Christmas is good! It appears the pattern will finally break down beginning around Christmas Eve. This means the ridge of high pressure will shift far enough southeast to make room for a trough of low pressure to slide up against the West Coast. This trough should bring in more mild air and possibly, some rainy conditions.

The forecast is still too far out for a high level of certainty, but it is looking more likely for chances of rain to increase between Wednesday (Christmas Eve) and the weekend after Christmas. The rain chance sits at 20% on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The forecast high on Christmas Eve is 76 degrees and 75 degrees on Christmas Day. We may cap in the low 70s by the following weekend.

